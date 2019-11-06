Transportation and data service providers battle for bandwidth

Bhatt partially blames government interference for keeping the auto industry from adopting the technology.

He says Toyota paused its planned 2021 deployment of DSRC in part because the FCC signaled it was thinking of taking the spectrum away.

"What company is going to invest millions and billions if the spectrum isn't going to be there?" he says. "It seems obvious to me."

For its part, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency tasked with coordinating the use of the bandwidth, has not assessed whether it is underused for transportation purposes and could be repurposed.

NTIA spokeswoman Anne Veigle says the agency continues to collaborate with the FCC and the Department of Transportation to determine whether transportation could share the band with other devices without interfering with transportation services.

Transportation interests have remained united behind preserving what they call "the safety spectrum."

In August, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials sent a letter to Pai urging him to preserve the spectrum for transportation. It was signed by all 52 state members, representing the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.