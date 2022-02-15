Closures for part of Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City on Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- On Thursday, motorists driving along a part of Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City may need to alter their approach.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Engineering Department, both center turn lanes at the intersection of Hamilton and West 18th Street will be closed at the start of Thursday morning and open back up by the end of the day. Per the city, the closure is needed to finish off sanitary sewer lining work.

Along with those lane closures, the center of the intersection at Geneva Street and West 18th will also shut temporarily down due to the work.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.