Heidman Law Firm announces four new associate attorneys

Schuyler Pals

Pals

 Shane Monahan Photography

SIOUX CITY -- Heidman Law Firm in Sioux City and Sheldon has announced Avery N. Van Holland, Liam T. Mangan, Schuyler L. Pals and Steven R. Wilson have joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Van Holland, originally from Sheldon, Iowa, earned her J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law with distinction, and has a B.A. from Trinity Christian College. Van Holland is part of the firm’s transactional group, practicing in the areas of estate planning, wills & trusts, probate, real estate, business law, family law, and agricultural law.

Mangan, originally from Sioux City, earned his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law, and has a B.A. from Briar Cliff University. Mangan is part of the firm’s transactional group, practicing in the areas of estate planning, wills & trusts, probate, real estate, business law, and tax law.

Pals, originally from Orange City, Iowa, earned his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law, has a B.A. from Gordon College, and a M.A. from Vrije Universiteit (Amsterdam). Pals is part of the firm’s litigation practice group.

Wilson, originally from Marion, Iowa, earned his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law, and has a B.A. and a B.S. from the University of Iowa. Wilson is part of the firm’s litigation practice group.

Avery Van Holland

Van Holland

 Shane Monahan Photography
Liam Mangan

Mangan

 Shane Monahan Photography
Steven Wilson

Wilson

 Shane Monahan Photography
