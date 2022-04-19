Sioux City announces lifting of mask requirements on public transportation

SIOUX CITY -- Masking requirements for public transit and the Sioux Gateway Airport are gone for now.

The city of Sioux City announced in a Tuesday morning press release that, effective immediately, local passengers will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings on buses or within transit buildings (until further notice). The release does then go on to note that air travelers should still check the masking requirements for their destinations.

The move comes less than a day after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation.

According to a story from the Associated Press: The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

Per the AP story, the CDC had just recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. "United Airlines told employees that the mask rule remains in effect while federal officials decide how to respond to the judge’s ruling. Other airlines and their trade group, Airlines for America, did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the ruling was released," the story said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.