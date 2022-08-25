Sioux City Railroad Museum works with University of Iowa archaeologists to learn more about local history

SIOUX CITY — A little more than a century ago, the grounds of the Sioux City Engine Terminal and Car Repair Shops of Milwaukee Road were home to temporary construction labor camps.

The workers, who were often separated by race and ethnicity, would move in for several years to build the terminals that would help service rail networks across Iowa and the Dakotas. Their lives and livelihoods revolved around a swath of land sandwiched between the Loess Hills and the Big Sioux River.

This week, a researcher with the University of Iowa's Office of the State Archaeologist was on hand at what is now the Sioux City Railroad Museum to help process and catalog recently unearthed artifacts that may well tell a fuller story of who those people were and what sort of lives they led.

"We often hear about the rich guys but we don’t often hear about the laborers who were here," archaeologist Cherie Haury-Artz said.

According to Haury-Artz, materials found during field testing and screening in late-April and early-May at the railyards needed to be cleaned up, dried off and properly logged in brown paper bags before being taken back to Iowa City for further research into the former labor camps.

On Wednesday morning, Haury-Artz and local volunteer Barbara-Anne Huculak were dutifully cleaning pieces with toothbrushes from a pack and the kind of scrubber one would use for their dishes soaking in the kitchen sink.

"Digging sounds like the exciting part and washing doesn't sound that exciting but it’s actually the chance to really look up close at things and see what you’ve got," Haury-Artz said.

Huculak, who's long been interested in archaeology, said a chance to actually participate in this type of documentation is what drew her to the volunteer effort.

"It's a long process and you don't just go in a field, pick up a big piece of artifact and that's it," Huculak said.

In the span of about an hour of cleaning and cataloging, Haury-Artz and Huculak "found" multiple spoon handles as well as pieces of coal and shards of glass that could've potentially come from an early-1900s bottle of Anheuser Busch. They also found a piece of fine china with a peacock pattern and a Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad (CMStP&P) stamp on it. Haury-Artz said the bird design was specific to one train from the line.

The work itself is being funded by grants Railroad Museum co-founder Larry Obermeyer obtained from the Gilchrist Foundation in Sioux City and the Iowa Historic Resource Development Program.

"Archaeology is an expensive proposition," Haury-Artz said.

The specific proposition is rooted in previous work Obermeyer did. When he was writing a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Milwaukee Railroad Shops Historic District, Obermeyer compiled more than 30 years of research. The more he looked at what he had, the more he felt compelled to do something with it.

"It seemed like this property had a story it wanted to tell," Obermeyer said. "Sometimes a place has a story that is hidden and wants to be told.” The property includes 2 historic buildings and structures, 16 industrial archaeological sites, 13 industrial heritage objects and the railyard.

When the researchers and about 127 volunteers came in the spring, Obermeyer said they conducted a walking survey and 45 "auger tests" to identify artifacts. They also dug six trenches that went down about 4 feet.

"They did find hundreds of artifacts, which spoke to about four different periods of time for this complex," Obermeyer said in May while noting that a 13-year-old boy found a 55,000-year-old shark's tooth. Obermeyer said the area was a "shark haven" in prehistoric times. "The Loess Hills right here are actually full of shark fossils."

So people will be able to view the contents of the former camp, Obermeyer said he's applying for a grant to help the Railroad Museum host an online exhibit of the current phase. From there, he suggested more in-depth investigations of the site could be launched.

