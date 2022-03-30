Stone Park Boulevard Project, in Sioux City, beginning in April; roads will close

SIOUX CITY -- From Monday, April 4 until some time in 2023, motorists in Sioux City can expect to see various segments of Stone Park Boulevard closed as engineers work to reconstruct roadways and sidewalks from West Clifton Avenue to Broken Kettle Road.

The first phase of the entire project, which was awarded to the Sioux City Engineering Company in February for $3.99 million, will close Stone Park Boulevard from West Clifton Avenue to Aspenwood Street (according to a press release the city of Sioux City). That work is expected to wind down in September of this year.

During project closures a detour route, along West Clifton Avenue from Stone Park Boulevard to Broken Kettle Road, will be posted (per the release).

"Local access will also be maintained from Aspenwood Street during Stage 1 and Stage 2A closures," the release said. Stage 2A involves replacing a box culvert under Stone Park Boulevard (east of Kettle Road) and should begin in May 2022.

The project contract will have 195 working days over two construction seasons with late start dates of April 4, 2022 and April 3, 2023. Bids will be received on Jan. 19 through the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Work is funded with local funds and by using Surface Transportation Block Grant Program--SWAP, transfer in water funds, transfer in sewer funds, transfer in sales tax-infrastructure, and general obligation bonds under. Funding in the amount of $4 million is programmed in Fiscal Year 2023.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

