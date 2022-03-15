 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

U.S. 20 block near Schaller cleared

  • 0

SCHALLER, Iowa -- Tuesday morning, a vehicle crash blocked traffic at County Read M43 near Schaller after 8 a.m.

According to a post from the Iowa Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic was impacted by the roadblock.

Initially, the site had the blockage marked as "between County Road D22 and County Road L67 (near Holstein)."

The detour set up went around U.S. 20 to the north.

By the afternoon, IDOT showed that: "Event information has expired."

Cracked windshield

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Oil tumbles below $100 on China COVID, Ukraine talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News