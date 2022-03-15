U.S. 20 block near Schaller cleared

SCHALLER, Iowa -- Tuesday morning, a vehicle crash blocked traffic at County Read M43 near Schaller after 8 a.m.

According to a post from the Iowa Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic was impacted by the roadblock.

Initially, the site had the blockage marked as "between County Road D22 and County Road L67 (near Holstein)."

The detour set up went around U.S. 20 to the north.

By the afternoon, IDOT showed that: "Event information has expired."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

