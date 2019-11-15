UAW workers ratify Ford contract securing $9K signing bonus, pay raises, new product

The 2019 UAW contract with Ford includes $6 billion in promised "major product investments" in U.S. facilities and the creation and retention of more than 8,500 jobs, with 19 facilities promised investments.

The contract also includes no changes to workers' share of health care costs, a $9,000 ratification bonus for seniority employees and $3,500 for temporary workers.

Bernie Ricke, president of UAW Local 600 near the Rouge factory complex, said his 14,000 active members are looking to the future, investment, products and jobs. "The process went well," he said Friday. "I think we did a good job of explaining the agreement to our members. I'm proud of the job we did."

Fact is, Ford negotiators met many of the goals outlined by the UAW, said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor. "They wanted in-progression workers to reach parity, and they do. Temporary workers got a pathway to full employment and there's a cap on the number of temporary workers hired. They don't lose anything on health care. And they got a whole bunch of detailed investment."

Companies generally want contracts ratified by 50% plus 1 vote because that shows each side gave up what was needed, she said Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}