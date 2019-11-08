Uber says it may have to pay Waymo for self-driving car technology

It appears that Uber is going to be dealing with the after-effects of its self-driving car technology trade secrets suit with Waymo for some time to come.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Uber said that it "will likely" have to either enter a licensing deal with Google's Waymo, or make some high-priced changes to its autonomous driving software, after an independent software expert found Uber to still be using some Waymo technology after the two companies reached a legal settlement to their case in February 2018.

As part of that deal, Uber agreed to have an independent software expert examine Uber's work to ensure that it didn't include the use of Waymo's intellectual property. However, in its SEC filing Uber said that the software expert found the company was still using Waymo technology, and that the situation could have an impact on its self-driving car efforts.

"These findings, which are final, will likely result in a license fee or in design changes that could require substantial time and resources to implement," Uber said. "And could limit or delay our production of autonomous vehicle technologies."

When reached for further comment, Uber said it had nothing to add about the matter beyond what it said in its SEC filing.