UK faces vaccine shortfall, could delay shots for under 50s

Despite the supply constraints, the government still expects to meet its target of delivering a first dose of vaccine to everyone over 50 by mid-April and to all adults by July 31, Hancock said. He also said no vaccination appointments would be canceled and everyone who has received a first dose will get their second shot on schedule.

Britain is currently using vaccines developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Anglo-Swedish rival AstraZeneca, with vaccine deliveries from Moderna expected to start soon. More than 25 million people across the U.K., or almost 38% of its population, have received at least one dose of vaccine so far.

The nation’s medicines regulator on Thursday recommended that people continue to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite concerns about blood clots raised in some European countries.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said a “rigorous review” of all the data available found no evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine caused clots in veins.

Another review of five U.K. cases involving a rare type of clot in the brain is under way. This type of clot, which can occur naturally, has been reported in fewer than 1 in every million people vaccinated and no causal link to the vaccine has been established, the MHRA said.