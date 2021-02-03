UK: New study vindicates delaying 2nd virus vaccine dose

Britain has Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 108,000 deaths, and is in its third national lockdown as authorities try to contain a new, more transmissible virus variant first identified in southeast England.

Other variants are also a concern. Public health officials are going door to door, trying to test all adults in eight targeted communities in England in an attempt to stop a new strain first identified in South Africa from spreading further.

So far 105 cases of the variant have been identified in the U.K., 11 of them in people with no links to overseas travel. Scientists say there is no evidence the South African variant is more serious than the original virus but it may be more contagious, and there are concerns that current vaccines may be less effective against it.

That is a worry as the U.K. races vaccinate its own population against the virus. Almost 10 million people have received the first of their two shots, including the bulk of people over 80 and those in nursing homes.

One of the lead researchers on the Oxford vaccine project, Dr. Andrew Pollard, said Oxford scientists believe the vaccine will continue to offer protection against new variants of COVID-19, although they are still waiting for data on that.