Union members approve contract with Kellogg, ending strike

The union representing Kellogg’s striking workers announced Tuesday that its members have ratified a new five-year labor contract, thus ending the strike.

In a statement, Anthony Shelton, president of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, thanked striking union members for holding their ground until they achieved a fair contract.

According to the union, highlights of the contract include a clear path to regular full-time employment, no permanent two-tiered system, maintenance of cost of living raises and no cereal production plant shutdowns through October 2026.

“Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract. This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions,” Shelton said.

In a statement posted online, Kellogg Co. Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane said: “We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work. We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers.”

Dan Osborn, president of the local union, said last week that striking workers would return to work on Dec. 27 following ratification of the contract.

About 1,400 union members, including about 480 in Omaha, have been on strike since Oct. 5 from Kellogg’s four cereal production plants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0