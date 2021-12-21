Union members approve contract with Kellogg, ending strike

[NFA] Thousands of unionized workers are striking across the U.S., demanding higher pay, as rising prices and labor shortages squeeze American employers. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
The union representing Kellogg’s striking workers announced Tuesday that its members have ratified a new five-year labor contract, thus ending the strike.
In a statement, Anthony Shelton, president of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, thanked striking union members for holding their ground until they achieved a fair contract.
According to the union, highlights of the contract include a clear path to regular full-time employment, no permanent two-tiered system, maintenance of cost of living raises and no cereal production plant shutdowns through October 2026.
“Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract. This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions,” Shelton said.
In a statement posted online, Kellogg Co. Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane said: “We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work. We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers.”
Dan Osborn, president of the local union, said last week that striking workers would return to work on Dec. 27 following ratification of the contract.
About 1,400 union members, including about 480 in Omaha, have been on strike since Oct. 5 from Kellogg’s four cereal production plants.
Top Journal Star photos for December
The Downtown Lincoln Association decorated the area with Christmas-themed icons like these frosted trees on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, for the Lincoln North Pole attraction at Tower Square. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace (10) drives to the basket against Papio South's Taylor Mauch (bottom right) and Eke Djibril (top right) on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Lincoln Southwest High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Fourth grader Marquavious Irving writes down a math formula, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Kahoa Elementary School. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (14) goes for a kill against Campbell in the first set during the first round of NCAA playoffs on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Devaney Sports Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Charlie (10, left) and Will Simon (13) wave to Eric Fass from their car as they drive in the parade welcoming him home on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, on S. 26th Road. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Cathy (left) and Mark Ebers pick a Christmas tree with Sam, their six-year-old Australian shepherd and cattle dog mix, from the few that remain unclaimed trees at Prior Pines on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Prior Pines. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Joe Andreasen (left) grapples with Norris' Cooper Spaulding in 170-pound match on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, during the Lincoln Pius X Invitational. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26), Aly Batenhorst (14), Lexi Rodriguez (8) and Callie Schwarzenbach (25) greet the fans with a victory lap after defeating Florida State 3-0 on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, during the NCAA Second Round at Devaney Sports Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Stars' Michael Mastrodomenico (4) eludes Tri-City's Jeremy Wlimer (13) in the second period on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Ice Box. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Brayden Burt (9) tees off from the ninth hole of the Scott Whitcomb Memorial Disc Golf Course as his father Kelsey watches on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Tierra Briarhurst Park. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
York's Shaylynn Wahl bowls against Ogallala in the third game during the Class B championship match of State Unified Bowling on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Sun Valley Lanes & Games. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Workers and volunteers pull the Christmas tree into Capitol on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Empty office space in the Atrium building frames the Capitol. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Model trains sit on their tracks on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Foley Sign Company. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Jack Hastreiter (32) drives the ball past Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Bellevue West High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Nebraska’s Bella Cravens (14) leaps to deny Indiana State's Tonysha Curry (24) a pass to teammate Mya Glanton (00) in the first half on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln East's Jared Townsley (10) scores two around Kearney's Parker Wise (11) in the fourth quarter on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Lincoln East High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company dancer Grace Fry performs as the jester for Norwood Park Elementary School students in an abbreviated performance of "The Nutcracker" for the Backstage at the Ballet experience on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
An 80,000-pound tractor tanker crashes into a 62" concrete roadside barrier at 50 mph in a test of the barrier that is shorter and thinner than current standards on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Midwest Roadside Safety Facility. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wes Kembel (left) cleans up his home with the help from his friend Jordan Meals after a tornado passed through the day before on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
City workers remove a tree fallen on a car after a storm on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 13th and Pawnee Streets. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Winds knocked over a hackberry tree in Antelope Park on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
