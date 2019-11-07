UPS launches holiday rewards program for use of Access Point delivery locations

ATLANTA - UPS is launching a holiday rewards program to encourage customers to pick up packages at alternate locations through its Access Point network, which include Michaels stores, UPS Stores and local businesses like delis, dry cleaners and flower shops.

The shipping giant has been looking for ways to increase the "density" of its deliveries to cut costs - dropping off many packages for multiple customers at a single stop, rather than stopping at a series of doorsteps. The holiday season in particular brings a crush of millions of packages a day for UPS drivers to deliver around the world.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

UPS said it is offering rewards "to encourage U.S. consumers to try alternate delivery sites."

Among online shoppers, some who worry about package theft or who live in apartments or condo buildings prefer to have their packages delivered to a neighborhood store.