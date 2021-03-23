US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated info

In the AstraZeneca study, just like studies of the other vaccines in use, some participants get the real vaccine and the rest get dummy shots, and neither they nor their doctors know which is which. Only the DSMB has the power to unlock the code of who got which and peek at how the volunteers are faring before a study is finished.

The DSMB watches for safety concerns and also deems when the study has met pre-determined endpoints showing it's time for an effectiveness calculation. It was the NIH-appointed DSMB that raised the concerns about AstraZeneca's data.

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca said that the data it first released included COVID-19 cases that occurred up to Feb. 17, as the study rules specified, and that it is continuing to analyze cases that have occurred since then. It said a preliminary analysis of more recent data was consistent with what it had already reported.

It is common for companies developing COVID-19 vaccines to release early data and to continue studying results as they come in.

Some experts had hoped that Monday's AstraZeneca announcement would help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world.