US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps

Still, despite the weakened job market, key sectors of the economy are showing signs of picking up as vaccinations increase and government rescue aid works its way through the economy. The Fed’s ultra-low-rate policy is providing important support as well.

Retail sales soared last month. Factory output also rose and has nearly regained its pre-pandemic levels. And sales of newly built homes jumped in January.

Friday's report showed that consumers boosted their purchases of durable goods — from autos to appliances — by 8.4% last month. The increase was led by spending on autos, household appliances and recreational goods. Spending on non-durable goods rose 4.3%, with solid gains in demand for clothing and food.

By contrast, overall spending on services, which has been hurt for months by the reluctance of many consumers to venture out of their homes, rose just a modest 0.7%. But the weakness reflected in part a drop in spending on utilities. More encouraging was that spending on restaurants and hotels rose 5.7%. Further gains are likely in coming months if viral cases keep falling and vaccines are more widely administered.