breaking

US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%

  • Updated
Economy-GDP

People shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, July 4, 2022. The problems have hardly gone away. 

 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of economic contraction and overcoming punishingly high inflation and interest rates.

Thursday's estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation's gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — grew in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022. Stronger exports and steady consumer spending, backed by a healthy job market, helped restore growth to the world's biggest economy.

Still, the outlook for the economy has darkened. The Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates five times this year to fight chronic inflation and is set to do so again next week and in December. Chair Jerome Powell has warned that the Fed's hikes will bring "pain" in the form of higher unemployment and possibly a recession.

The government's latest GDP report comes as Americans, worried about inflation and the risk of recession, have begun to vote in midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's Democratic Party retains control of Congress. Inflation has become a signature issue for Republican attacks on the Democrats' stewardship of the economy. Full story:

