NORWAY — There are half as many American dairy farms today as there were 20 years ago, and the ones that survive are trying something new.
For Austin and Jenna Schulte of rural Benton County, that means building a creamery where they can use milk from their 186 Holsteins to produce Gouda, Jarlsberg, quark and cheddar cheeses.
"We have to do something different or we'll be done," Jenna Schulte told Xochitl Torres Small, undersecretary for rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, during a tour Wednesday of the farm.
The dairy has been awarded a $36,000 Value-Added Producer Grant from the USDA to create a business plan and conduct a feasibility study on making and marketing cheese produced on site.
It's one of 21 projects that have received $74.7 million in loans or grants to improve infrastructure and expand business in rural Iowa. Much of the investment goes to rural hospitals to buy equipment or recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, and to water treatment and distribution projects. The funding comes from several federal pots, including the American Rescue Plan Act, disaster aid and regular rural development funds.
Torres Small, accompanied by Theresa Greenfield, the USDA's Iowa coordinator for Rural Development, also planned to visit three other grant recipients: LDJ Manufacturing in Pella; Mahaska County Hospital in Oskaloosa; and the William Penn University nursing school in Oskaloosa.
The Schultes bought their small dairy operation in 2010, the same year their oldest son, Caleb, was born. But American cow milk consumption is slowing and there's been an oversupply, causing prices to plummet. The pandemic brought further volatility.
From more than 70,000 dairy producers in 2003, the United States had about 31,000 in 2020, the American Farm Bureau Federation reported.
The Schultes decided it might make sense to stop sending their milk to the Wapsie Valley Creamery in Independence and start using it to make cheese they could sell themselves. Construction on the creamery will start this summer, Austin Schulte said.
If everything works out as planned, the Schultes likely will reduce the number of dairy cows, which will cut down on the six-plus hours a day they now spend milking.
Torres Small, a former U.S. representative from New Mexico, said one of the goals of USDA Rural Development is to help farmers find ways to keep farming, rather than being forced to sell their land.
"Farmers figured out how to work as efficiently as possible and as a result, we see a lot of consolidation and you see small farmers have to take on other jobs," she said. "Even in record years, like last year, you see almost 50 percent of farmers lost money. You know that's not sustainable for our whole country."
A handful of community members and industry representatives showed up to talk with Torres Small, including Mariah Busta, farm relations manager for the Midwest Dairy Association, which represents more than 4,800 dairy farms.
"Can you talk a little bit about sustainability?" Busta asked.
Some farmers are implementing sustainable farming practices, such as reduced tillage or cover crops, and receiving compensation through carbon trading markets, Torres Small said. The USDA's partnerships for climate-smart commodities will invest $3.1 billion on 141 pilot projects that test the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities.
"It's about working to fund people's ideas about reducing greenhouse gas emissions and also turn that into a market," she said.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Osceola County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #86
--- Quality of life rank: #30
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Henry County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #71
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Washington County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #53
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Howard County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #76
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Wright County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #49
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Boone County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #29
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Floyd County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #70
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Marion County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #18
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Sac County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #24
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Winnebago County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #47
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Warren County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #7
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Grundy County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #2
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Jasper County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #35
--- Quality of life rank: #64
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Hardin County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #40
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Poweshiek County
- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #42
--- Quality of life rank: #45
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Clay County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #27
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Madison County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #3
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Crawford County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #88
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Keokuk County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #49
--- Quality of life rank: #68
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Delaware County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #46
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Shelby County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #35
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Benton County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #38
--- Quality of life rank: #17
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Plymouth County
- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #38
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Greene County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #82
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Linn County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #43
--- Quality of life rank: #25
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Adams County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #50
--- Quality of life rank: #16
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Carroll County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #9
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Buchanan County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #15
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Kossuth County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #61
--- Quality of life rank: #22
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Jefferson County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #26
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Humboldt County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #54
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Worth County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #52
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dubuque County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #21
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clayton County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #62
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Guthrie County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #50
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Mitchell County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #19
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Buena Vista County
- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #83
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dickinson County
- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #8
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Bremer County
- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #6
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Cedar County
- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #10
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Jones County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #56
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Lyon County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #20
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Hancock County
- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #12
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Dallas County
- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #1
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Story County
- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #14
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Johnson County
- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #13
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Sioux County
- Average life expectancy: 83.3 years (4.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #5
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Winneshiek County
- Average life expectancy: 83.5 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #4
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.