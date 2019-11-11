Vanguard cut fees, this time on 15 S&P and Russell index-based ETFs

Just when you thought ETF expenses couldn't go any lower, Malvern-based investment giant Vanguard has slashed expense ratios on 15 S&P and Russell index-based ETFs, according to its latest annual reports.

While assets in the 15 ETFs grew over the funds' fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, expenses fell. Some of the annual expenses dropped by hundredths of one percentage point, known as basis points.

For example, the S&P Smallcap 600 ETF's expense ratio - the amount investors pay Vanguard annually to manage the fund - fell from 0.15% of assets to 0.10% in the latest year. Assets in the fund fell from $1.1 billion to $991 million.

Lower fees are good for investors because they can lead to much bigger returns over the long term.

"Vanguard typically is able to cut expenses by one or two, and sometimes three, basis points over the course of a year. But cuts of four to five basis points are very, very rare," said Dan Wiener, who co-edits the Adviser Investments newsletter for Vanguard investors.

So, how did Vanguard manage to cut fees again?