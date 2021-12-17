'Very historic moment': Initial rules approved for Nebraska casinos

MATT OLBERDING
Lincoln Journal Star
In a move that one commissioner called "historic," the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Friday voted unanimously to approve rules for casinos at the state's horse racing tracks.
The 6-0 vote moves the package of rules on to Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who must sign off on them. Once they do, the rules will go to the Secretary of State and become effective approximately a week later.
That opens the door to allowing casinos at the state's horse tracks nearly 90 years after Nebraska first authorized betting on horse racing.
"This is kind of a very historic moment today in the history of Nebraska racing," said Dennis Lee, chairman of the commission.
It's taken more than a year to get to this point, after voters in November 2020 overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment allowing casinos at the state's tracks.
Despite the long process, racetrack and casino operators have had nothing but praise for how the commission has approached the issue.
Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association -- which is partnering with Ho-Chunk Inc. to build casinos in Lincoln, Omaha and South Sioux City under the WarHorse name -- said the 67 pages of regulations are extensive and have been thoroughly vetted.
"They, in our opinion, have extensive focus on integrity and security, which we think is essential," McNally said.
Many aspects of the rules come from language in the constitutional amendments voters approved, as well as standard practices that were suggested by consultants and industry experts.
For example, the initial casino licensing fee of $1 million for a 20-year license was included in amendment language.
Sean Boyd, president of Global Gaming Nebraska, a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, said he fully supported the rules as written, which he said will help foster "ethical" gaming operations.
"That's a critical piece of ensuring ... the future of Nebraska horse racing for years to come," said Boyd, whose company is looking to operate casinos at the existing track in Hastings and proposed new tracks in North Platte and Gering.
Even gambling critics praised the commission for the job it has done putting together the rules.
Nate Grasz, policy director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, said that because of his group's stance opposing gambling, he couldn't support the rules and was testifying in a neutral capacity.
"But there are certainly many elements of the proposed rules that we are strongly supportive of," he said.
Grasz suggested a couple of changes to language that would ensure casinos are required to post signs about casino gambling and that they are prohibited from targeting certain groups, such as seniors, with advertising.
Pat Loontjer, whose organization Gambling With The Good Life has been on the forefront of opposition to expanded gambling since 1995, said she was disappointed to lose the battle last year to keep casinos out of the state, but nonetheless supports the proposed rules.
"It looks very thorough, and it looks like you put a lot of time and energy into it," she said.
Loontjer did say, though, that one thing she does want to see is no expansion of casinos beyond the existing six horse racing tracks in the state.
"We're vehemently opposed to any form of expansion other than the six that were going to happen," she said.
The amendment language did not spell out how many casinos are allowed or where they can be located.
All six existing tracks, in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have publicly announced plans to seek casinos. At Friday's meeting, Hastings Exposition and Racing announced that it plans a new facility on 160 acres just north of the city near Walmart and Lochland Country Club.
The site would have a 35,000-40,000-square-foot building for a casino and simulcasting operations and a 5/8-mile quarter horse race track. Hastings horse races currently take place at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Plans at Lincoln Race Course call for a $220 million project that would include more than 1,200 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, several restaurants and other amenities such as a spa.
McNally said Friday that plans are to eventually rename the race track portion of the development Legacy Downs.
There also have been proposals announced for new tracks in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York, all of which are likely to seek casino licenses as well.
Operators of the existing tracks have said they don't believe the state can support more than about six casinos, and they have expressed worries that approving additional casinos could lead to market saturation, especially if casinos are too close together.
Even some of those proposing new casinos don't believe there's room for all 12 that have been proposed.
Global Gaming Nebraska's Boyd said earlier this month that he believes the state can support eight to 10 casinos.
It's possible the Legislature may regulate the number of casinos allowed in the state. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who is chairman of the Legislature's General Affairs Committee, plans to introduce legislation next month that would potentially require casinos to be at least 50 miles apart and have a minimum number of race days. That could limit further casino development, especially in eastern Nebraska.
Lee said it's likely the commission will consider casino applications from existing tracks first before considering new applications from new operations, which will first have to be approved for a racing license before they can apply for a gaming license.
He and other officials also stressed that the rules approved Friday are a work in progress that will likely be amended many times in the future.
"This was our initial start to get the process going," said Racing and Gaming Commission Executive Director Tom Sage, who noted that the regulations don't have any language yet about sports betting, an issue that still needs to be addressed.
Check out new construction in Lincoln
Construction at 1222 P St.
Construction crews work on the old Swanson Russell building at 1222 P St. in downtown Lincoln on Sept. 18.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star file photo
48th and Leighton development
An iron worker guides an I-beam into place in June at one of the two buildings being erected at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue as part of a mixed-use project that will offer nearly 200 apartments as well as bars and restaurants.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Canopy Street construction
A multi-use development rises up on Canopy Street south of the Harris overpass in July.
Journal Star file photo
Capitol construction
Particle board protects walls, doorways and flooring as the southwest corner on the first floor of the Capitol is converted into a hard-hat construction zone in late August.
Journal Star file photo
Scheels Grand Opening, 9/27
The Ferris wheel ran at the Scheels grand opening on Sept. 27, 2018.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star file photo
Perkins demolition
Crews demolished the Perkins restaurant on the northwest corner of 48th and O streets in late July. Chick-fil-A is building a 4,000-square-foot restaurant with double drive-through lanes on the site.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Knolls Retirement
The Knolls Retirement Community in Lincoln opened its first phase Aug. 7.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Children's Zoo expansion
Tyreese Merritt, with Kaser Painting, puts finishing touches on part of the ceiling in late August in the new giraffe enclosure at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
UNL Health Center and UNMC College of Nursing
Sue Schuelke (left), assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, demonstrates an interactive iWall connecting the UNMC campuses during tours of the new building on Lincoln's campus in July.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Float 4 Life
Blake and Kathy Collingsworth, who have spent the last 10 years promoting water safety after the drowning death of their son Josh, stand in late April inside the JCMF Float 4 Life National Training Center under construction in south Lincoln.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball park construction
Scrapers work in March to shape land into ballfields at Jensen Park, east of Moore Middle School near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Work continues in January on the Duane W. Acklie Hall of Science on the west side of the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center
Bryan Health built the 5055 Building northeast of the Bryan East Campus. It includes the Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center, a joint venture of Bryan Health and 76 area physicians.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska gymnastics training facility
A rendering shows the lobby of Nebraska's new gymnastics training facility.
Nebraska Athletics
Bryan East renovation
This rendering shows plans for a renovated front entrance at Bryan East Campus medical center in Lincoln.
Courtesy image
16th and P development
This rendering depicts a mixed-use building planned for 1635 P St., the former site of La Mexicana restaurant in Lincoln. A restaurant in the building will be named Agave Mexican Grill.
Courtesy photo
Firethorn office
This rendering was included in a packet of information about the planned office building at 84th Street and Firethorn Lane.
Courtesy image
City Centre
This rendering shows the facade of the proposed City Centre development project at Ninth and P streets.
Courtesy image
Storage container complex
The owner of Cycle Works is proposing building five duplexes out of storage containers behind his store, along North 28th Street just south of Vine, as depicted in the artist's rendering.
Courtesy image
AMI
This rendering shows what Advanced Medical Imaging's expansion in southeast Lincoln on Pioneers Boulevard will look like.
Courtesy image, Advanced Medical Imaging
Lancaster Event Center
An artist's rendering shows the covered grandstand planned for the outdoor arena at the Lancaster Event Center.
Courtesy image
Lincoln Sports Complex
A rendering of the proposed Lincoln Sports Complex at 150 S.W. 14th Place. A retail building is planned as part of a second phase. The sports complex, which would have space for eight basketball courts or 12 volleyball courts, is expected to open later this year.
Courtesy image
Openendorse office
This rendering shows what the inside of opendorse's new office at 1320 Q St. will look like.
Courtesy image
Speedway Village basketball
A rendering shows basketball courts under construction at Speedway Village in southwest Lincoln.
Courtesy image
New parking garage
The city is looking to purchase a private parking garage and related surface lots north of M Street between 13th and 14th and build a new 900-stall garage.
Journal Star file photo
Air Park Rec Center, 06.22.2018
The city hopes to move forward with plans to replace the Air Park Recreation Center with a new building in shared space with Arnold Elementary School.
Journal Star file photo
Fisher Foods demolition, 10/15
Constructions crews demolish the Fisher Foods building on Monday as part of the Telegraph District redevelopment. The former Fisher Foods campus at 20th and N streets will be redeveloped into nearly 60 apartments on the upper floors of two buildings, with retail on the first floor. A third building, the former Fisher Foods power plant, will be renovated to provide amenities to the apartment residents.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Rise building, 10/15
LINCOLN, NEB. - 10/15/2018 - Construction in the Hub area of the Rise building on the Nebraska Innovation Campus on Monday.
EMILY BLOBAUM Journal Star
Black Hills HQ
A rendering shows Black Hills Energy's new Lincoln headquarters building to be built in south Lincoln.
DLR Group, Courtesy image
Olsson
Steelworkers work on the fourth story of the Olsson expansion to its headquarters in the West Haymarket on April 22.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Telegraph District
Work is underway in February on Telegraph Flats, the first large-scale residential project in the Telegraph District.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
The Kindler Hotel
Most exterior work is done on The Kindler Hotel at 216 N 11th Street. Workers are now focusing on finishing interior work so the boutique home can be open in time for Nebraska's first home football game on Aug. 31.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ninth & O development
New renderings show a preliminary design for a hotel on the southeast corner of Ninth and O streets.
LK Architecture, Courtesy photo
The Stack Lofts 4.4
The Stack includes 27 market-rate apartments -- three two-bedroom units, 20 one-bedroom units and four studios, some with balcony access.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
University Place
The redeveloper of the shopping center at University Place hopes to have its first apartments available for lease later this year.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bryan East renovation
Construction on a two-story addition to Bryan East Campus got underway in early February. The $47 million project will be done in several phases and take approximately three years to complete.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Lied Place
This rendering shows potential streetscape improvements along Q Street in front of the proposed Lied Place Residences between 11th and 12th streets.
Courtesy image
Lincoln Children's Zoo final preview
The new Wild Kingdom Theater is part of the expanded Lincoln Children's Zoo that opened in May.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska Cattleman
An architect's rendering shows what the new Nebraska Cattleman's building will look like when completed.
COURTESY IMAGE
Fire station construction
Fire Station 15 under construction at 6601 Pine Lake Road in December.
Journal Star file photo
Eastmont
This rendering shows what the Eastmont campus at 6315 O St. will look like after its planned $50 million expansion.
Courtesy image
University Lutheran Chapel
Construction crews work on renovating the University Lutheran Chapel in late October.
Journal Star file photo
Mourning Hope exterior drawing
Mourning Hope will relocate to South Folsom Street next to the Willard Community Center as soon as construction on its new facility is complete.
SINCLAIR HILLE ARCHITECTS
Prison Open House 3.22
The new, 160-bed women's unit at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was built to be a therapeutic space. It features earth tones, natural lighting and wood throughout the building.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Wilderness Nature Camp
The Lincoln Parks Foundation is raising money to build a new Wilderness Nature Camp building at Pioneers Park Nature Center.
Courtesy image
Canopy Park
Plans for Canopy Park include three buildings in a U shape, with a courtyard opening south toward where the city plans a 10-acre west park.
Encompass/Architecture Etcetera, Courtesy photo
Great Plains Beef
This rendering shows Great Plains Beef's planned new administration building at 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
Sinclair Hille Architects
Nebraska gymnastics training facility
Nebraska's new gymnastics training facility will provide nearly 35,000 square feet of practice space.
Nebraska Athletics
300 N. 48th Street
A Spectrum retail store will be the first tenant for a retail building under construction at the former Skate Zone site at 300 N. 48th St. Construction on a hotel at the site is likely to start in the next two to three months.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tommy's Express Car Wash
Workers put together the red, steel frame for Tommy's Express Car Wash north of 70th and O Streets in November. The site was formerly home to Texas T-Bone and Lone Star Steakhouse, among other restaurants.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lied Place Residences
A 300-foot mobile crane sits ready to erect a 280-foot tower crane at the site of the future Lied Place Residences in November.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Mourning Hope Grief Center
The new Mourning Hope Grief Center takes shape in December on South Folsom Street next to the Willard Community Center.
Mourning Hope Grief Center
Wesleyan theatre
An architectural rendering shows the first phase of a renovation project at Nebraska Wesleyan University, which will replace seats in McDonald Theatre.
Courtesy image
New football complex
Nebraska's proposed new football facility ties in with the East Stadium Plaza and other buildings on the NU campus.
NU Athletic Department
Sun Valley Lanes
This rendering shows the new bar planned at Sun Valley Lanes.
Sun Valley Lanes Facebook page
Campion project
Campion Development has proposed some changes to its student-oriented housing project at Ninth and M streets.
Courtesy image, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects
Telegraph Flats
Telegraph Lofts East rises in the foreground, followed by Telegraph Flats, while looking west toward downtown Lincoln in September.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Southpointe Parking Garage
A parking garage is going up at the end of September on the site of the former Scheels building at SouthPointe Pavilions.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Lancaster Event Center
Water hookups and electrical boxes line the new campground under construction at the Lancaster Event Center.
Journal Star file photo
Gold's Galleria
The Gold’s Building at 11th and O streets has been sold to a real estate investment company that plans a $15 million-$20 million redevelopment that will include a 110-room hotel.
Journal Star file photo
Bryan Physician Network
Bryan Physician Network broke ground at 84th and Pioneers on a new building that will be home to Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine and a second Bryan Urgent Care location.
COURTESY PHOTO
SCC renovations
Southeast Community College's Education Square downtown was renovated, with enhanced security.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska Innovation Campus hotel
An architectural rendering shows a six-story hotel proposed for 21st Street and Transformation Drive on Nebraska Innovation Campus.
COURTESY IMAGE
Olsson
Construction on the Olsson building in the Haymarket in July.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kindler Hotel
There's a healthy use of granite and marble throughout the rooms and public spaces, including bathrooms at The Kindler Hotel.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln sports complex
Work is going on to finish the interior of the Lincoln sports facility on West O so it can be ready to open in March.
Manzitto Facebook page
State office building
A nighttime rendering of the planned State of Nebraska office building at 17th and K streets. The four-story building would have two levels of parking and two floors of office space.
Courtesy image
Holiday Inn Express
Workers construct a tower crane on the southeast corner of Ninth and O streets on Monday afternoon. The crane will be used to construct a 140-room Holiday Inn Express.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
VA Clinic
A new $23.9 million Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic being built on the VA campus south of 70th and O streets is the cornerstone of a larger redevelopment known as Victory Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Antelope Tower
A preliminary design shows plans for an apartment building proposed on the block west of Antelope Valley Parkway in the K and L streets corridor.
Architecture Etcetera, Courtesy Image
Mourning Hope Grief Center
Construction is close to being finished on the new Mourning Hope Grief Center in February.
Mourning Hope Facebook page
SouthPointe parking garage
Construction continues on the parking garage at SouthPointe Pavillions in February.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Madonna New Patient Wing
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals plans to break ground this spring on a new $57 million, three-story patient wing on its Lincoln campus.
Courtesy image
14th and N
The city is considering this proposal from Argent Group for a high-rise development at 14th and N streets. The rendering is looking southwest.
DLR Group, Courtesy image
14th and N
The city has chosen this proposal from Argent Group for a high-rise development at 14th and N streets. The rendering is looking southwest.
DLR Group, Courtesy image
Southpointe garage
Part of the new parking garage at SouthPointe Pavilions is finally open, several months after originally planned.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pershing proposals/White Lotus Group/HDR
White Lotus Group and HDR propose a mixed-use community hub for the site it calls Mural, which would combine affordable housing, retail, a wellness center and central library with murals throughout the block.
COURTESY IMAGE
Bryan East renovation
Three new cardiovascular surgical suites were completed as part of the third phase of the Bryan East Campus renovation in October.
COURTESY PHOTO
Tabitha's intergenerational housing community
Tabitha is planning an intergenerational housing community on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. The 128-unit apartment complex would be home to 100-plus independent older adults and about 20 students enrolled at the nearby Bryan College of Health Sciences.
DAVIS DESIGN, COURTESY IMAGE
Sower
Scaffolding surrounds The Sower, a 19-foot tall bronze statue which represents Nebraska's agricultural heritage, on Sept. 23, 2021, at the Nebraska State Capitol, as part of restoration and repair work which is expected to take 20 weeks. The scaffolding will enclose the entire dome allowing the workers to remove and store any loose gold glazed tile while they replace the water-damaged bed beneath.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Car wash construction
Jet Splash is building a new car wash at 40th and South streets.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
48th and Leighton
The proposed Comprehensive Plan calls for 25% of the new growth to be inside existing neighborhoods and corridors of the city, like the new apartments being built near 48th and Leighton Avenue.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Holiday Inn Express
Exterior of the newly opened Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Thursday, August 13, 2021.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Mourning Hope Grief Center
The new Mourning Hope Grief Center includes space for other nonprofits.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lied Place Residences
Developers of Lied Place Residences are still working to finalize a tenant for a first-floor restaurant with state-of-the-art air filtration and outdoor café-style seating on Q Street.
Courtesy image
VA Clinic
Stairs lead from the lobby to the second floor of the new Lincoln Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Campion
Campion Development is starting construction on Liv Red, a seven-story student-oriented housing complex that will occupy most of the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, L and M streets. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.
GHC Architects
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals expansion
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals broke ground Aug. 27, 2020, on a $57 million, 112,000-square-foot expansion.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Expansion construction project continues at Lincoln Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Scarlet Hotel
Construction work continues on the exterior of the Scarlet Hotel on Oct. 19 at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The 154-room hotel will have a roughly 2,600-square-foot first floor that will include education space, a student lounge, conference room and faculty offices. Among the other features of the $31 million project are a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, coffee shop and a fitness center. The Marriott Tribute property was originally scheduled to open in July, but the hotel's website says it's now set to open in February 2022.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Stand Bear High School
Construction continues on Standing Bear High School at South 70th Street and Saltillo Road on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Car Wash
Rocket Car Wash next to the Hy-Vee in Williamsburg, which is just southwest of 40th and Old Cheney, is one of two full-service car washes under construction on Sept. 22, 2021.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
South Canopy
Apartments under construction at South Canopy and N streets on Sept. 3, 2021.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Mabel Lee Hall
Construction of Mabel Lee Hall at North 14th and Vine streets continues on Sept. 3, 2021.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Walmart garden center, 08.23
Walmart is demolishing part of the garden center at its store at 8700 Andermatt Drive to install automated order fulfillment towers.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo
Kiewit Hall, 6.28
The future site of Kiewit Hall, near the corner of 17th and Vine streets on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus, is seen under construction Monday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northwest construction
Construction work continues on Lincoln Northwest High School on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
South Beltway
The flyover bridge that will connect U.S. 77 to the South Beltway stretches to the southwest as construction work continues on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Cooper Park and Park Middle School
Orange construction fencing encloses part of Park Middle School in April 2021 adjacent to South Sixth Street, near where a new entry to the parking lot will be built.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kiewit Hall, 6.28
The future site of Kiewit Hall, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's new engineering building set to open in 2023, is seen under construction Monday. Abel and Sandoz residence halls stand in the background.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Daq Shaq
This rendering shows what the interior of Daq Shaq at Leighton District will look like. The island-themed restaurant is scheduled to open before the end of the year in the development at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
Courtesy image
Child Advocacy Center
This rendering shows a plan for a 17,000-square-foot expansion of the Child Advocacy Center in northeast Lincoln that would also become home to the Lincoln Police Department's Special Victims Unit.
Courtesy rendering
Unity Commons
An architect’s rendering shows Unity Commons, a planned mixed-use development, from the intersection of 22nd and Vine streets. The redevelopment of the former Cushman site would include housing for retirees and members of the city's international community, as well as retail and research space.
Clark & Enersen, COURTESY PHOTO
NE Realty building
A rendering of the Nebraska Realty building in Lincoln. The company's workforce in the Capital City has grown from two agents to more than 200 in the past five years.
DLR GROUP
Scheels Center
A rendering shows the Scheels Center, a planned 40,000-square-foot addition to Lincoln Christian School.
CLARK & ENERSEN, Courtesy image
Tabitha
Tabitha officials included this rendering of a proposed senior living apartment complex with 128 units in a presentation to the city's Urban Design Committee. The complex would be built southwest of 48th and L streets.
Tabitha, Courtesy image
Union College AdventHealth Complex
A rendering shows the exterior of the planned Union College AdventHealth Complex.
Courtesy image
WarHorse casino
Developers of the proposed WarHorse Casino in Lincoln say they are ready to break ground the minute they get a gaming license.
Courtesy image
New facility athlete entry
A rendering show the athlete entry to Nebraska's new training facility, which will open before the 2023 football season.
Nebraska Communications
NorthStar Crossing
An artist's rendering shows plans for NorthStar Crossing, northeast of 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, which The Lerner Co. says will have its first businesses open in early 2022.
The Lerner Co., Courtesy image
CEDARS expansion
Cedars broke ground in November 2020 and is raising funds for the $3.5 million, 3,800-square-foot expansion of its emergency youth shelter in southeast Lincoln.
COURTESY IMAGE
North Concourse
A rendering shows plans for a modern terminal concourse at the Lincoln Airport, with food and beverage services and access to restrooms and the Flyers Club available to passengers after clearing security.
Alliiance, Courtesy image
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.