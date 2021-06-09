Warren Buffett's tax bill is a tiny fraction of his annual gains

The rules are the same for everyone, but it works out very well for the ultra rich.

Some billionaires do pay millions in income taxes every year, the ProPublica report says, but those taxes are a tiny fraction of the added wealth that they are accumulating.

That’s particularly true for Buffett, who owns a large share of Berkshire Hathaway stock. When the stock price rises, he gets richer. But because he continues to hold the stock and doesn’t turn the gains into cash, the increased wealth isn’t taxable.

From 2014 to 2018, ProPublica said, Buffett saw his wealth rise, on paper, by $24.3 billion. But he only had $125 million in income, on which he paid $23.7 million. ProPublica said that gave Buffett a “true tax rate” of 0.1% — the lowest of the 25 richest Americans.

“He is using the tax rules as they are set up by Congress. From what we know, he’s not doing anything illegal or unknown,” said Adam Thimmesch, a tax law professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “But it’s evidence that the tax system we have set up results in these (wealthy) individuals able to grow their wealth by staggering amounts and pay very little in taxes on that wealth growth.”