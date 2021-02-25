White House seems averse to Senate minimum wage power play

Democrats could bust through decades of Senate precedent, ignore the parliamentarian’s view and keep the minimum wage provision in the bill with their 51 votes. But moves like that are anathema to many Senate traditionalists like Biden, a 36-year veteran of the chamber, and would invite tit-for-tat retaliation by Republicans.

“It would be a serious step for the vice president to take that step," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said of Kamala Harris, who likely would preside over the Senate at that critical moment. “And obviously, she and the president respect the historic institution of the Senate. It would also require 50 votes."

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have voiced opposition to including the $15 minimum wage in the relief bill and other moderates have expressed concerns too, making it unclear that Democrats could rally the support they'd need to prevail. They control the Senate with Harris' tie-breaking vote.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain went further Wednesday in distancing the administration from flouting the Senate's usual procedures.

“Certainly, that’s not something we would do,” he told MSNBC host Joy Reid. “We’re going to honor the rules of the Senate and work within that system to get this bill passed.”