Why J.C. Penney's 10% drop in sales sent its stock price higher

DALLAS - Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney narrowed its quarterly loss and raised its outlook for operating earnings, but sales continue to decline.

"This organization has a lot of problems to fix," CEO Jill Soltau said during a conference call with analysts, but she said she remains confident of the team she's put together. The company "made significant progress on our efforts to return J.C. Penney to sustainable, profitable growth."

Penney posted a third quarter loss of $93 million, or 29 cents a share, in the three months ended Nov. 2, compared with a loss of $151 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.

Penney's stock price was higher in the pre-market.

Penney's sales decreased 10.1% to $2.38 billion. Same-store sales declined 9.3% from the third quarter last year. Adjusted same-store sales declined 6.6% and exclude the impact of Penney's decision to exit the furniture and appliance business last year.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast a loss of 56 cents a share and a sales decline of 7.7%.