 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

With deficit falling, Biden highlights fiscal responsibility

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, May 4 series

President Joe Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in remarks noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years

  • 0
Biden Economy

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, May 2, 2022, in Washington. Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in Wednesday remarks at the White House. He intends to note that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in remarks Wednesday at the White House, noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years.

Biden will emphasize how strong job gains have increased total incomes and led to additional tax revenues that have improved the government's balance sheet, said a White House official who previewed the speech on condition of anonymity.

Besides the quarterly reduction in the national debt, the Treasury Department estimates that this fiscal year's budget deficit will decline $1.5 trillion. That decrease marks an improvement from initial forecasts and would likely put the annual deficit below $1.3 trillion.

The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the midterm election, with administration officials saying that the burst of $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief approved in 2021 has already paid off in the form of faster growth that now makes it easier to stabilize government finances.

People are also reading…

Deficit reduction also matches a priority of Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the key Democratic vote in the evenly split Senate who blocked the passage of Biden's domestic and environmental agenda in December. The reduction also occurs amid rising interest rates on U.S. Treasury notes, a consequence of inflation running at a 40-year peak and the Federal Reserve's efforts to reduce price pressures.

It is unclear if greater fiscal responsibility can deliver politically for Biden as Democrats try to defend control of Congress. His two most recent Democratic predecessors, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, also cut budget deficits, only to leave office and see their Republican successors use the savings on tax cuts.

Still, Biden hopes to draw a sharp contrast with former President Donald Trump, whom he beat in 2020. Trump, among a multitude of promises, pledged to lower the national debt yet failed to do so during any financial quarter of his presidency. Biden has repeatedly taken aim at that broken promise.

When unveiling his budget plan in March, Biden said that after his Republican predecessor’s "fiscal mismanagement" his administration is “reducing the Trump deficits and returning our fiscal house to order.”

One of the challenges for Biden is that voters have largely shrugged off deficit increases and seldom rewarded deficit cuts. Voters might discuss the idea of reducing deficits with pollsters, yet health care, incomes and inflation are often top of mind when casting their ballots.

Norman Ornstein, an emeritus scholar at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, noted that deficits are often “abstract” for voters. The recent low interest rates have also muted any potential economic drags from higher deficits, which have risen following the COVID-19 pandemic and, separately, the 2008 financial crisis, to help the economy recover.

“They’re more likely to respond to things that are in their wheelhouse or that they believe will have a more direct effect on their lives,” Ornstein said. Deficits are “a step removed for most voters, and we’ve been through periods where we’ve had the big deficits and debt and it’s not like it devastated directly people’s lives.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

Democratic leaders have announced an effort to give the Federal Trade Commission increased authority to crack down on oil and gas companies that engage in price gouging. The lawmakers said Thursday that the FTC needs more tools, including fines and penalties and a team of dedicated experts to monitor markets and go after price gouging. With voters concerned about the growing toll of inflation, Democrats are signaling their intention to place much of the blame for high gas prices on oil companies. Republicans were dismissive of the Democratic proposal, saying that Americans know that high prices don't stem from price gouging or the war in Ukraine. 

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

In Nebraska, the winner of a crowded Republican primary race for governor will be the overwhelming favorite to win in November. Nearly all the state’s GOP leaders have lined up behind businessman Jim Pillen. But no endorsement matters like former President Donald Trump's. He is backing his longtime friend Charles Herbster and will hold a rally Sunday in support of the cattle breeder. A third candidate, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, appears to have a shot at winning the nomination in part thanks to an endorsement from the mayor of Omaha. They seek to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls

Ukrainian forces are fighting village by village to hold back a Russian advance in their country's east, while the United Nations works to broker a civilian evacuation from the ruins of the city of Mariupol. Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a sprawling steel plant that is the city's last defensive holdout. Russian state media report Saturday that 25 civilians have been evacuated from the plant, though U.N. and Ukrainian officials haven't confirmed that. Video from inside the Soviet-era Azovstal steelworks that two Ukrainian women shared with The Associated Press shows wounded men with stained bandages, open wounds and amputated limbs. 

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, has died at age 45. Her family says in a statement that she died Saturday of unspecified health complications.  Adel's husband David DeNitto says in statement that the family is “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss." Adel faced recent criticism over issues including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.  

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Siouxland homebuyers are chasing few listings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News