With no COVID-19 patients, immunized Gibraltar drops curfew

GIBRALTAR (AP) — With its hospital free of COVID-19 patients and only one new coronavirus infection reported in a full week, the tiny British overseas territory of Gibraltar is allowing itself some prudent celebration.

The territory of 33,000, located in the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, is ending a night-time curfew imposed three months ago to contain a surge of infections. Masks will also no longer be mandatory in all outdoor areas starting at midnight Saturday, the government announced.

“We are at last leaving behind us our deadliest winter and entering our most hopeful spring,” Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said in a statement.

But there are also some reasons to worry, such as the recent surge of new infections spreading across much of Europe, including in neighboring Spain. The southern Spanish region of Andalucia, which provides most of Gibraltar's workforce, recorded more than 1,000 new daily infections Thursday for the second day in a row.

“The global pandemic isn’t entirely behind us and we must all move forward carefully to safeguard this incredible progress in the weeks and months ahead,” Picardo said.