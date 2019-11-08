Wrench, Seattle mobile car-repair company, raises $20M to fuel expansion

But Wrench is one of a few car-repair services that are taking advantage of online models.

Nick Gorton, vice president of product innovation at Edmunds, an online automotive retailer and industry resource, said digital retailing in the automotive industry "has kicked off in earnest over the last 24 months." Customers, he says, "want to build a deal online. They don't want the old experience of negotiating."

That's why startups dealing with cars, including Wrench, offer quotes online instead of requiring customers to pick up the phone or drive to a dealership or auto body shop. And most deliver their products or services straight to the door.

"You see a growing culture of convenience," Peterson said. "Uber at a push of a button. Movies on demand."

Wrench says its service saves customers up to 30% on maintenance compared to dealer services, and an average of three hours of traveling and wait time by making the diagnostic process easier. Instead of asking customers to use their car's on-board diagnostic system to troubleshoot the myriad of subsystems within the car, or to drive to a dealership or repair shop, Wrench uses conversational artificial intelligence to ask users questions about their cars long before a mechanic arrives, with help from a master list of on-board diagnostic system information.