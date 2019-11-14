'Yale or Harvard would never do this': Grads upset Penn Law changed name after $125 million gift

With the Carey money, Penn's law school has become the highest ranking law school in America to be renamed for a donor. The law school is currently No. 7 in the U.S. New & World Report rankings. The other school in the top rankings to bear a donor's name is Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, after the Pritzker family gave $100 million in 2015.

"We should be moving away from Northwestern and more toward Harvard and Yale," Tillery added.

The W.P. Carey foundation has already inscribed its name on several higher education institutions, including the law school at University of Maryland (Francis King Carey School of Law), business school at Arizona State (W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU) and the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in Baltimore.

Faculty responses to the backlash? Many declined to comment, as did the Penn's law school Dean Theodore Ruger.

"Conversations ongoing about short form names," said Polk Wagner, a professor at the law school. "I agree the rollout has been poorly handled and has raised legitimate concerns about transparency."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other faculty took to social media to vent.