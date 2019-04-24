AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football fans know the drill by now. Every story, article or podcast that’s about Iowa State players and the NFL Draft has to mention Iowa State’s draft drought.
The Cyclones haven’t had a player selected in the NFL Draft since 2014 when Jeremiah George was selected in the fifth round by the New York Jets.
Receiver Allen Lazard was supposed to be the one to end that drought, but the Packers receiver went undrafted.
Receiver Hakeem Butler and running back David Montgomery are the next Cyclones that are expected to break the drought.
Butler is projected anywhere from a late first-round pick to a second-round pick. He could be a third-round pick if things break the wrong way for the 6-foot-6 receiver. If he is drafted in the first round, he would break Iowa State's other NFL Draft drought. The Cyclones haven't had a player taken in the first round since 1973 when George Amundson was picked by the Houston Oilers.
Montgomery is projected as the second or third best running back in the draft class, but since the devaluation of running backs by the NFL, Montgomery is projected as a second or third-round pick.
No matter what happens on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the NFL Draft, it seems more than likely that Iowa State will have it’s draft curse lifted.
“Is it great for us? Yeah, it’s great that Iowa State becomes a name,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “But more importantly, when you know these young men and you know what they’ve done to get where they’re at, it’s really rewarding to watch them chase their goals and dreams.”
Butler grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, but when his mom died of breast cancer he moved to Texas to live with his aunt, uncle and cousins. His cousins are Andrew and Aaron Harrison – the Harrison twins that starred at Kentucky in basketball in the 2014-15 season.
Butler didn’t start playing organized football until he moved to Texas. He was a no-star recruit with no picture next to his name on recruiting sites. That is until Iowa State offered him — then he became a two-star recruit with no picture next to his name.
Montgomery, like Butler, didn’t have an easy upbringing.
He was surrounded by drugs and gun violence in Cincinnati.
He didn’t give in and used it as motivation.
He became an eagle scout and his high school team’s quarterback. A three-star prospect, Montgomery turned himself into one of the best running backs in the draft.