CAL THOMAS: Biden border claims reminiscent of ‘Baghdad Bob’

When certain members of the media, who opposed the Trump presidency, start hammering President Biden for his administration’s failure to control the border you know the worm is turning. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd said, “It’s fair to call the deteriorating situation at the U.S.-Mexico border a crisis — even if the Biden administration refuses to use that word. But it’s more than that: It’s a political crisis for the new president, with no easy way out.”

Sure, there is. Finish the wall and electronic detection systems. Deport adult migrants, as President Obama did.

Adding to the warning signs for the Biden administration was this comment from ABC reporter Martha Raddatz on “This Week”: “The number of unaccompanied children and teenagers in border patrol custody reaching record numbers. Children forced to stay longer in overcrowded facilities. The media not allowed inside. The administration restricting access despite promising transparency, citing COVID and privacy concerns. The issue that at times plagued the previous administration now presenting a challenge to the Biden administration, one that shows no sign of abating any time soon.”