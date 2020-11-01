CAL THOMAS: Unasked questions on ‘60 Minutes’

The “60 Minutes” interviews of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates last Sunday were more revealing for questions not asked and for sidestepping than for what inquiring minds really want to know prior to Election Day.

First, there was the presumption that government has all the answers to contemporary problems. There was nothing said about liberty, personal responsibility, or accountability for one’s actions. The presumption among Democrats is that no one can do anything without government and if they succeed independent of Washington they will be penalized with higher taxes and more regulations to discourage initiative and risk-taking.

Systemic racism? Biden’s response was to promise more spending to, writes Forbes, “make public colleges and universities, as well as private Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tuition-free for students coming from families making less than $125,000 annually.” But Biden opposes “federal funding going to for-profit charter schools” and “vouchers for private school tuition,” which might allow children trapped in failing public schools to have the intellectual foundation necessary to achieve in college.