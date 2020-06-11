Calendar 6/11

June 11
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux City. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
June 12
Live music returns to The Marquee, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. Friday, June 12 with Ultra Violet Fever, Ben Grillet & The Black Bloods, Outer Year, & Ghosts of Patrick Swayze. Our venue has been rearranged to accommodate safe social distancing and extra safety measures have been put in place to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. Ages 21+ 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
June 13
Missouri Blend, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. 9 p.m.
June 16
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St. 9 p.m.
June 16
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com
June 16
Lunchbox Naturalist, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Join the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center each week on Facebook and meet summer naturalists. noon. http://woodburyparks.org.
June 16
Nature Story Time, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Registration is required: camps@woodburyparks.org. 10 a.m. woodburyparks.org.
June 17
Rosetta Stone, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Stop in and explore the program and work at your own pace! Learn English, Spanish, French, Chinese-Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic or Vietnamese at no cost. Aprende ingles y otros lenguajes a tua paso sin costo. 8:30 a.m.
June 17
English as a Second Language (ESL), Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Learn basic English skills: speaking, reading, listening and writing. Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
June 17
High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) Classes, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Complete your high school education in order to have better employment opportunities! Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
June 17
Mock Interview, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. 712-233-9030.
June 18
Live Animal Lunchtime, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. This live Facebook event will let participants say hello to the animals at the nature center and learn more about them. noon.
Sep. 26
Bike SUX, Caribou Coffee, 2939 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, Iowa. We ride as a fundraiser for Journal Goodfellow Charities, Inc, a non-profit that distributes toys to Siouxland's less fortunate children during Christmas. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.Ride begins at Caribou Coffee at 9 a.m.The cost of your registration includes a T-shirt and meal at One-Eyed Jacks. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. $25 Early Bird Registration until May 23. Cynthia Donovan, 712-293-4331 www.bikesux.com.
Sep. 16
Women's Power Lunch 2020, Marriott Center (formerly the Delta Hotels Center), 385 E 4th Street, South Sioux City, NE. 20th Annual United Way of Siouxland's Women's Power Lunch featuring keynote speaker Erin Gruwell teacher, author and founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation. United Way of Siouxland's Women's Power Lunch is an event where women can be nurtured through education, strengthened through empowerment, and valued through friendship. Women's Power Lunch provides the opportunity for women to unify their resources and take the lead in focusing on issues that impact their lives. Tickets: WPL2020.eventbrite.com or call 712-255-3551. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $55-130. United Way of Siouxland, info@UnitedWaySiouxland.com, 712-255-3551. http://WPL2020.eventbrite.com.
