Calendar 6/11

Women's Power Lunch 2020, Marriott Center (formerly the Delta Hotels Center), 385 E 4th Street, South Sioux City, NE. 20th Annual United Way of Siouxland's Women's Power Lunch featuring keynote speaker Erin Gruwell teacher, author and founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation. United Way of Siouxland's Women's Power Lunch is an event where women can be nurtured through education, strengthened through empowerment, and valued through friendship. Women's Power Lunch provides the opportunity for women to unify their resources and take the lead in focusing on issues that impact their lives. Tickets: WPL2020.eventbrite.com or call 712-255-3551. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $55-130. United Way of Siouxland, info@UnitedWaySiouxland.com, 712-255-3551. http://WPL2020.eventbrite.com.