Calendar 8/20

@event head:DANCE
@date head:
August 23
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don'S. Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W. 13th St., S. Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. 712-204-4500. 1-4 p.m.
@event head:FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
August 22
@calendar copy:
2020 SUX Pride, Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., Sioux City. Bingo, music, vendor fair, drag shows and so much more!. 712-252-2614. 12-11:59 p.m.
@event head:GIG
@date head:
August 25
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 712-560-4288. 9 p.m.- Aug. 26, 2 a.m.
@date head:
August 26
@calendar copy:
Hump Day Happy Hour Series, Tyson Events Center Pierce Street Entrance, Sioux City. Live music, food trucks, drink specials, yard games, and more. 5:30-7:30 p.m.
@event head:LOCAL / COMMUNITY
@date head:
August 20
@calendar copy:
Board Game Night, Brightside Cafe, 525 Fourth St., Sioux City. For a $5 cover charge you can access our ever-growing board game library. Pizza and grilled paninis are served along with snack foods like chips and muffins. 712-224-7827. 5 p.m.- Aug. 23, 12 a.m. $5.
@date head:
August 26
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St., Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. 712-258-7166. 9-11 a.m.
@event head:MOTORCYCLES
@date head:
August 20
@calendar copy:
Motorcycle Ride Night, Casey'S., 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Join the Sioux City chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association as we ride. 7125740934. 5:45-9 p.m.
@event head:SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
@date head:
August 21
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. 712-202-5052. 5:25-6:30 p.m. Free.
@date head:
August 25
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. 712-202-5052. 5:25-6:30 p.m. Free.
@event head:THEATRE
@date head:
August 21
@calendar copy:
Songs of Inspiration, The Browns Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW., Le Mars. Enjoy a visit to The Browns Theater for a concert full of Songs of Inspiration & Hope. 7-9 p.m.
@date head:
August 22
@calendar copy:
Songs of Inspiration, The Browns Theatre, 11 Central Ave. NW., Le Mars. Enjoy a visit to The Browns Theater for a concert full of Songs of Inspiration & Hope. 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!