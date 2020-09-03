Calendar 9/3

@event head:DANCE
September 6
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W. 13th St., S. Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. 712-204-4500. 1-4 p.m.
September 8
Acoustix Entertainment, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 712-560-4288. 9 p.m.- Sept. 9, 2 a.m.
September 3
Board Game Night, Brightside Cafe, 525 Fourth St., Sioux City. For a $5 cover charge you can access our ever-growing board game library. Pizza and grilled paninis are served along with snack foods like chips and muffins. 712-224-7827. 5 p.m.- Sept. 6, 12 a.m. $5.
September 9
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St., Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. 712-258-7166. 9-11 a.m.
September 10
Board Game Night, Brightside Cafe, 525 Fourth St., Sioux City. For a $5 cover charge you can access our ever-growing board game library. Pizza and grilled paninis are served along with snack foods like chips and muffins. 712-224-7827. 5 p.m.- Sept. 13, 12 a.m. $5.
September 4
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. 712-202-5052. 5:25-6:30 p.m. Free.
September 8
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. 712-202-5052. 5:25-6:30 p.m. Free.
September 18
3 Heath Brothers, The Browns Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW., Le Mars. The 3 Heath Brothers Nicholas, Clayton, & Christian come to sing. 1:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
September 19
Born Country Show, The Browns Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW., Le Mars. the Browns bring their Iowa Farm roots to life with songs that will have you singing all night. 1:30-3:30 p.m.
September 5
Tim Zach at Beer Can Alley, Beet Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., Sioux City. Tim Zach Acoustic at Beer Can Alley in Sioux City Ia. 10 p.m.- Sept. 6, 1 a.m.
September 5
40 Oz To Freedom, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. 40 Oz to Freedom a Sublime Tribute Band will play the best of Sublime and other 90s classics. 8 p.m.- Sept. 6, 12 a.m.
