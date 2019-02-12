Campbell University guard Chris Clemons goes up for a basket against Presbyterian College in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 in Buies Creek, N.C. Clemons keeps hitting shots near mid court logos, dunking in traffic and passing big names on the list of college basketball’s best all-time scorers. The national scoring leader at 29.1 points, has a fearless game packed into a 5-foot-9 frame, making the senior the headliner of college basketball’s crop of big-time undersized scorers, including No. 10 Marquette’s Markus Howard and No. 12 Purdue’s Carsen Edwards.