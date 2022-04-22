Cane corso

We don’t much about her except that she is a sweet girl looking for someone experienced with the breed. She... View on PetFinder
Two former zookeepers and other zoo staff describe witnessing animals die because of zoo management decisions; the zoo's deputy director using a racial epithet about Asians; and unfair treatment and retaliation for voicing their concerns to management.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody after police say he assaulted a van driver and threatened to kill and rape her before he drove wa…
ODEBOLT, Iowa -- A Kansas woman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle collision on a slushy highway near Odebolt.
Officers responded to 22 shots fired calls between March 1 and April 6, according to data provided by the Sioux City Police Department. Some of those reports led police to open 10 shooting investigations, which have resulted in four arrests.
SALIX, Iowa — A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments…
“No nicer man you will ever find than Leonard Gill,” Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said. South Sioux City administrator Lance Hedquist said Gill did everything with his heart.
SIOUX CITY -- Michigan-based Trinity Health announced Tuesday it had signed an agreement to acquire all facilities and assets of MercyOne, the…
IOWA CITY – Cooper DeJean will help the Iowa football team in 2022.
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
The house, which sits on the northwest corner of 52nd Street and Underwood Avenue, will be listed at $799,000 when it goes up for sale on April 26.
