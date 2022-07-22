Setting the stage: The work of the Hard Rock stage crew

"Truly the greatest asset of both venues (Battery Park and Anthem)is theamazing stage team,” said Hard Rock Events Coordinator MissyRarrat. “They work countless hours in every element. They set the tone for our long show days.”
Temperatures on the 14threached 97 degrees Fahrenheit, with a heat index of 101. Workers kept cool with towels soaked in cool water, a mist tent and water guns. Butbetween unloading semis, driving heavy machinery and building the stage itself, the crew tookfewbreaks in order to have the job done in a timely manner. Despite harsh elements,Rarratsays that the crew’scamaraderieremained strong.
“No matter how long or arduous show days can get, we are a true family,” she said. “Without a doubt we are a team driven by a devotion to allthingslive music.”
While being a part of the stage crew means that youhave the opportunity torub shoulders with Grammy winners and all-time great musicians,Rarratsays that there is much more to the job than what outsiders mayperceive.
“What most don’t see is the heavy lifting, pushing, pulling, building and sometimes cranky road crews they encounter and power through on show days,” saidRarrat.
Oklahoma City-based production company Toucan Productions provided the stage, lighting, audio, video and other production elements. Toucan also directed construction of the stage, which will be in place through the final show,Rockzillaon August 12.
The main portion of the platform came from a single trailer, which unfolds to form the main frame of the stage you see at Battery Park today. Once the stage was fully extended,support beams wereadded, speakers wereraisedand LED screens were pieced together.
Many members of the stage crew are working toward a two-year associates degree from Western Iowa Tech’s audio engineering and video media program.
“One of their instructors, Tucker Long, is also the production lead at Hard Rock,” saidRarrat. “It tends to be a tight crew from school, all the way through daily production at Hard Rock.”
The Hard Rock Outdoor Concert series at Battery Park will run through September 18. Saturday, while audiences listen to Little Big Town sing “Girl Crush” and “Boondocks,” they probably won’t see what came before. But members of the crew will know they had a part in the show’s success.
From left: Bailey Newman, Qadira Moser and Hunter Johnson carry a pole from a truck to the state on Thursday, July 14 in Sioux City. The crew began working at 8 A.M.