Cassioppi stunned in top-ranked Hawkeyes' opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tony Cassioppi left the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a sobering reminder Friday night.

It’s November.

Iowa’s third-ranked 285-pound wrestler was stunned by Princeton sophomore Jack Del Garbino in the final match of the Hawkeyes’ season-opening 32-12 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, turned quickly and pinned in 2 minutes, 7 seconds.

“The last match, it’s on my mind, but it’s November,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “That’s why I’m patient. That’s why I’m not blowing a gasket right now. It’s early. It’s November.’’

Cassioppi had opened a 2-0 lead 46 seconds into the match, but Del Garbino showed a hint of explosiveness in the way he attempted to get out of the Iowa junior’s hold that concerned Brands.

“Their guy was a pretty athletic big guy and you could feel that he had something there, some athleticism, some ability to make the explosive move he made,’’ Brands said. “Tonight is going to suck for Tony Cassioppi, but he has to learn from it and life has to go on.’’

The top-ranked Hawkeyes demonstrated their own firepower throughout much of the dual.

Iowa scored bonus points in five of the seven matches it won and collected a forfeit in a sixth when the Tigers’ highest-ranked wrestler, second-ranked 125-pounder Patrick Glory, failed to make weight.

Austin DeSanto at 133, Cobe Siebrecht at 149 and Myles Wilson at 184 each won by technical fall while Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Nelson Brands at 174 collected major decisions.

Alex Marinelli earned Iowa’s only other win, using a late two-point near fall to finish off a 12-5 win in his match at 165.

Chun introduced as women's coach

Throughout her storied wrestling career, Clarissa Chun has enjoyed a number of firsts.

The two-time Olympian has added another first to her resume.

Chun was introduced Friday as the first coach of the new women’s wrestling program at Iowa.

“It’s always great to be first, from the top of the podium to everything else,’’ Chun said.

Chun joins the Hawkeyes from USA Wrestling where she has been an assistant coach for the United States women’s national team since 2017, working on a staff led by former Hawkeye national champion Terry Steiner.

During her five years on the USA Wrestling staff, Chun helped lead the United States to 17 World medals, including seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals in addition to an Olympic gold, silver and two bronze medals.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Chun’s credentials as a competitor and coach speak for themselves.

“What stands out about Clarissa is her passion for wrestling and her plan to lead our program,’’ Barta said.

Chun welcomes the chance to lead a program that will be the first women’s wrestling program at a power-five institution in the NCAA.

“There is no better place than Iowa to begin women’s wrestling at the power-five level,’’ said Chin, who competed collegiately for a Missouri Valley College program that was among the pioneers in the sport.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0