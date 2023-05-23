SIOUX CITY — KTIV- NBC 4 is adding a former KMEG/KPTH employee as its new news director.

The Siouxland news channel announced in May the appointment of Diana Castillo as news director.

Castillo previously served in the same role at KMEG-CBS 14/KPTH-Fox 44 from June 2014 through May 2023 when Siouxland News made decided to fill its former local news time slots with content from the Sinclair Broadcast Group's regional and national program "The National Desk."

"Diana is an accomplished journalist and an amazing leader. She's passionate not just about the stories that are covered but about the well-being of the people on her team," KTIV's Director of Operations and Executive Producer Keith Bliven said in a release.

Castillo is slated to start July 17.