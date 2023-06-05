Here come the big-screen brides! You are cordially invited to attend Turner Classic Movies' lineup of seven memorable and lighthearted wedding-themed films starting this morning and going into primetime. Up first is the comedy June Bride (1948), starring Bette Davis, Robert Montgomery and Debbie Reynolds in her uncredited feature-film debut. After that, Fred Astaire, Jane Powell, Peter Lawford and Sarah Churchill lead the musical comedy Royal Wedding (1951). Then, Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy plays the harried Father of the Bride (pictured) in director Vincente Minnelli's 1950 Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy, with Elizabeth Taylor as the titular bride. Next, William Powell and Myrna Loy headline the romantic comedy Double Wedding (1937); James Cagney and Bette Davis star in the 1941 screwball comedy The Bride Came C.O.D.; Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams play dad and daughter in the 1991 Father of the Bride remake, co-starring Diane Keaton and Martin Short; and Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly (in her final film role before famously becoming a bride herself, marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco) and Frank Sinatra lead the musical romantic comedy High Society (1956).