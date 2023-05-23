One of the most remembered, and best, of the epic, all-star disaster movies made during the 1970s, this 1972 film from producer Irwin Allen features one of the most "all-star" of those casts, with an ensemble composed of five Oscar winners: Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, Jack Albertson, Shelley Winters and Red Buttons. Unlike some of those other movies, The Poseidon Adventure works and is a lot of fun in spite of (or maybe because of?) its kind of silly premise: A New Year's Eve party aboard a luxury ocean liner is literally turned upside down when a tsunami capsizes the ship. Led by a determined preacher (Hackman), a small group of survivors attempts to escape by making their way up to the bottom of the boat, hoping that it hasn't been completely submerged. A popular blockbuster in its time, the film was nominated for eight Oscars (including Best Supporting Actress for Winters) and won for Best Original Song ("The Morning After" by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn). The impressive visual effects by L.B. Abbott and A.D. Flowers were honored with a Special Achievement Award by the Academy. Fans of Hackman will want to stick around after this, as well, as MOVIES! will be airing two more, somewhat lesser-seen, titles starring the legendary actor: the 1977 Stanley Kramer-directed thriller The Domino Principle, also starring Candice Bergen, Richard Widmark and Mickey Rooney, and the 1988 war film Bat*21, co-starring Danny Glover.