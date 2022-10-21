Cathedral of the Epiphany hosts first 'White Mass' for health workers in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Cathedral of the Epiphany and Bishop R. Walker Nickless on Tuesday held the first-ever "White Mass," celebrating healthcare workers, to be held in Sioux City.

The date of the Mass coincided with the feast of St. Luke the Divine Physician, according to a press release from the Diocese of Sioux City. All active and retired healthcare professionals were invited to attend for the bishop and the faithful to pray for them.

A group of retired nurses from the former St. Joseph and St. Vincent schools of nursing processed into the church together during the Mass, many wearing their traditional white starched caps, white uniforms and black and red capes.

During the service, Bishop Nickless noted that St. Luke wrote the third Gospel and Acts of the apostles. St. Luke, who was a physician, was well-acquainted with the human condition, which he often expressed in his writings.

The bishop also thanked all the health care workers present for their dedication to the health of the public. He also thanked the professionals for “using your God-given talents and abilities for the sake of all.”

“You sacrificed of your time and well-being for the sake of others with healing and compassion,” Nickless said. “St. Luke knew the importance of the ministry of presence. You in the medical profession know how important it is to be present during suffering, especially at the moment of death.”

The White Mass was the third Mass intended for professionals held in Sioux City this year. The Cathedral and the bishop held a "Red Mass" on the feast of St. Thomas More, June 22, for those in the legal profession, and a "Blue Mass" on the feast of the Archangels, Sept. 29, for law enforcement and first responders.