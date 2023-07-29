SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa – The cause of a Thursday night barn fire remains under investigation.

According to a press release from the Sioux Rapids Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire at 4661 120th Ave., a property owned by Rembrandt Enterprises at approximately 6:18 p.m. Thursday.

“Upon arriving on scene, crews found a fully engulfed barn. Mutual aid from surrounding departments were called to assist in controlling the fire. The fire was brought under control around 9:45 p.m., according to a press release.

The property is located about three miles south of Sioux Rapids, Iowa.

Departments assisting at the scene included Albert City, Alta, Aurelia, Buena Vista EMA, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, BV Sheriff’s office, Cherokee EMA, Cherokee FD, Laurens, Newell, Peterson Fire and Ambulance, Pocahontas, Rembrandt, Royal, Sioux Rapids Ambulance, Storm Lake, Spencer, and Webb Fire Departments.