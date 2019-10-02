IOWA CITY, Iowa – Cedrick Lattimore grew up less than an hour away, but he’s only stepped inside Michigan Stadium once in his life.
The Iowa defensive end was a spectator at the Big House on the day when Michigan State’s Jalen Watts-Jackson recovered a fumbled snap by Michigan punter Blake O’Neill and returned it 38 yards for a game-winning touchdown as time expired in 2015.
“It was crazy in there,’’ Lattimore recalled Tuesday, hoping to have a hand in creating more craziness Saturday when 14th-ranked Iowa visits 19th-ranked Michigan in an 11 a.m. Big Ten game.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound senior from Detroit is one of seven Michigan natives on the Iowa roster, players preparing this week for the only chance they will get in college to take the field at Michigan Stadium.
It’s something the seven talked about before the season started, a big week but strictly a business trip.
“We can’t lose focus. We’re going there to work and do everything we can to win a football game,’’ Lattimore said. “It’s going to be great to see everybody, all my family and friends, and this is special because of that.’’
Lattimore has rounded up tickets for 20 family members and is still hoping to find a couple more, but he’ll save the pleasantries until after the game.
“I won’t let it distract me. I’ll see them after the game,’’ Lattimore said.
Lattimore is expected to make the 11th start of his career at left tackle on the Iowa defensive line Saturday.
Playing a position where statistics are secondary to performance, Lattimore has recorded seven tackles during Iowa’s 4-0 start to the season. He has one of the team’s five sacks and shares second on the team with two quarterback hurries.
He’ll line up next to junior end Chauncey Golston, who has been a teammate of Lattimore’s going back to East English Village Prep, the same Detroit prep program which prepared Desmond King to play at Iowa.
“They’ve done good things together and it doesn’t surprise me,’’ said Rod Oden, their high school coach and currently the coaching the high school team in Harper Woods, Michigan. “They’ve always been hard workers who do everything they can to play the game at the highest level.’’
They haven’t forgotten their roots, either.
Oden gets a weekly phone call from Lattimore and Golston.
“Game day morning, they both call, every week,’’ Oden said. “I always remind them that I’m watching and tell them to play the game the way they know they can. I tell them to make sure people remember their name, do great things.’’
Lattimore and Golston are joined in the Iowa lineup by Michigan natives Alaric Jackson on the offensive line and Michael Ojemudia and Kaevon Merriweather in the secondary. Graduate transfer Zach VanValkenburg is also on the depth chart this week as a back-up at defensive tackle.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz credits Phil Parker, the defensive coordinator and secondary coach who leads Hawkeye recruiting efforts in the Detroit area, with helping Iowa find players he describes as “diamonds in the rough.’’
Most have typically not been offered by their home state schools.
“You’ve got to find something there that we think will mesh well with our program,’’ Ferentz said. “You think about guys like Desmond or Chauncey or Cedrick, those guys have really grown in the program, maybe weren’t quite ready to go.’’