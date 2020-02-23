Celebrating our best

This is the week!

Our 2020 Siouxland’s Choice Awards winners will be announced in Thursday’s Sioux City Journal and Weekender.

And, wow, what a year.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

We had more than 117,000 votes and more than 7,000 nominations. That’s up significantly from previous years, which says something about the impact businesses and individuals have in the community.

We have your favorites in a host of categories and services. So when you’re looking to find a business that others think is great, take a look at the list. You’ll see what your friends and neighbors recommend.

Every year, we get suggestions for other categories we should add. And, yes, we’re listening. If you see something we’ve missed, drop me a line and we’ll consider it for next year.

Meanwhile, get ready to peruse this year’s winners. Be sure you tell those folks congratulations. There’s a lot of “great” in Siouxland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0