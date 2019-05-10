We asked. You responded.
Who are among the best nurses in Siouxland?
You – and a panel of judges – told us this year’s honorees are:
- Charmaine Cantrell
- Tisha Dumkrieger
- Loree Steffen
- Nancy Treft
- Cindy Vaughn
Inside this special edition, you’ll get to learn more about what makes them special and why they love their profession.
At the Delta Hotel on Thursday, we revealed the five winners and heard their stories.
At “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care Awards, presented by CNOS," we learned why it's important to recognize and celebrate.
Like many who excel, the five honorees are tops because they view their profession as a passion or a calling, not just a job. They also know how they best fit into the overall picture of health care. And, as any physician will tell you, they’re essential to the business.
Certainly, the list doesn’t end with these five – we have many great nominees and many more who haven’t been identified. But today’s section and the event are just two ways to shine the spotlight on those who are there for us in some of the most crucial times of our lives.
During National Nurses Week (and the rest of the month), take an opportunity to thank those have made a difference in your life.
Also, say thanks to those who have helped us launch this event: UnityPoint Health, MercyOne, Floyd Valley Healthcare, Sunrise Senior Living, Midlands Clinic and Siouxland Community Health.
Thanks to you, too, for helping us identify outstanding nurses in the area.
They deserve the recognition.
Bruce Miller
Editor, Sioux City Journal