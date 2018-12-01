SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. has reached an agreement with Central Bank to provide mortgage lending services inside the real estate company's downtown Sioux City offices in the United Center.
Central Bank’s new mortgage lending office will offer customers a wide variety of home financing products and services.
Angie Van Otterloo, mortgage loan officer for Central Bank, will represent the bank in the lending office. Van Otterloo, who has nearly two decades of experience, recently joined Central Bank, a family-owned bank headquartered in Storm Lake, Iowa.
“We are excited about having Central Bank and Angie onsite," said Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions. "Angie provides exceptional customer care and Central Bank is known for outstanding customer satisfaction and simplifying the loan process.
"This service is one more way United Real Estate Solutions is striving to make the home buying experience easy and convenient for our customers."
“Central Bank is excited to grow our presence in Siouxland and provide mortgage lending services at the historic United Center,” said Jeff Lapke, market president for Central Bank in Sioux City.
Central Bank’s new mortgage lending office will open Monday on the first floor of the United Center. The two companies will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The United Center, 302 Jones St., is a turn-of-the-century warehouse that United Real Estate extensively renovated for office space, lofts and condominiums.