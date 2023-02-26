CENTRAL LYON

Nickname: Lions

Conference: Siouxland

Season record: 22-0

Last state tournament appearance: 2022 (runnerup)

Class 2A seed: 2nd

1st game at state: Panorama at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Leading scorer: Addison Klosterbuer, PPG 19.9

Leading rebounder: Desta Hoogendoorn, 8.4 RPG

Notes: Top-ranked and undefeated Central Lyon returns to the Class 2A state tournament a year after losing 59-52 in the finals to Dike-New Hartford, 59-52. Klosterbuer, a 5-foot-9-inch guard, posted a team-high 19 points in that title game.

Klosterbuer, a returning First-Team All-State selection, has again led the team in scoring as a senior, averaging 19.9 points per game. The University of South Dakota recruit exploded for a school-record 38 points against West Lyon in January.

Junior post player Desta Hoogendoorn provides a one-two-punch for the Lions, averaging 15 points per game, while also pulling down a team-high 8.4 rebounds per contest.