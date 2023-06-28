Vacationeers at the Iowa Great Lakes region looked to the sky Tuesday afternoon as a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 185th Air Refueling Wing, joined by a F-16 jet, flew at a low altitude over the popular summertime destination.

The Okoboji area was among the major landmarks in Iowa and North and South Dakota where airmen based in Sioux City took part in flyovers as part of a celebration of 100 years of air refueling in the United States.

Over 150 refueling aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard performed flyovers in every state Tuesday.

The units were spread out over different geographical areas, with the 185th assigned northern Iowa and South and North Dakota, said Master Sgt. Vince DeGroot, public affairs superintendent at the Sioux City air base.

At around 9 a.m., the KC-135 tanker took off from Sioux Gateway Airport with a three-member crew — pilot, co-pilot and boom operator — along with an extra pilot, DeGroot said. Joined in the air by an F-16 from the the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls, the two planes flew over metro Sioux City before heading to western South Dakota, where they flew over the Badlands and Mount Rushmore.

The aircraft then entered North Dakota's airspace, passing above Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the western part of the state and then state capitol in Bismarck before returning to South Dakota for flyovers over the state Capitol in Pierre and metro Sioux Falls.

The celebratory event concluded with two afternoon flyovers in northern Iowa — over West Lake Okoboji and then Jack Trice Stadium on the campus of Iowa State University in Ames.

At each site except Mount Rushmore, the aircraft flew at an altitude of 1,000 to 2,000 feet, the same height as for flyovers at football stadiums, DeGroot said.

"Everyone could see them pretty well," he said.

The aircraft were restricted to a height of about 7,000 feet at Mount Rushmore because the site is a National Memorial. Local residents were able to track the

"Operation Centennial Contact" flights online, using the call sign "TANKR85."

Rich History

The first successful air refueling took place on June 27, 1923, according to the National Museum of the Air Force. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, completing the historic mission.

A century later, today's U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver rapid global reach for U.S. forces and their allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the U.S.

"Air refueling propels our nation's air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential," Gen. Mike Minihan, the U.S. Air Mobility Command commander, said in a statement. "It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history."

To remain relevant in the current and future security environments, the Air Force is in the process of recapitalizing its tanker fleet with the ongoing acquisition of the KC-46A and accelerating its pursuit of the next-generation air refueling system (NGAS), announced in March.

"As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence," Minihan said. "We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and because the site is a National Memorial.

Local residents were able to track the "Operation Centennial Contact" flights online, using the call sign "TANKR85."

Rich History

The first successful air refueling took place on June 27, 1923, according to the National Museum of the Air Force. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, completing the historic mission.

A century later, today's U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver rapid global reach for U.S. forces and their allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the U.S.

"Air refueling propels our nation's air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential," Gen. Mike Minihan, the U.S. Air Mobility Command commander, said in a statement. "It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history."

To remain relevant in the current and future security environments, the Air Force is in the process of recapitalizing its tanker fleet with the ongoing acquisition of the KC-46A and accelerating its pursuit of the next-generation air refueling system (NGAS), announced in March.

"As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence," Minihan said. "We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling."

In 2003, the 185th, which was established in the 1940s as a base for fighter jets, converted to refueling tankers and were re-designated the 185th Air Refueling Wing. Four years later, the unit began transitioning from KC135E to KC-135R models, newer planes, with larger engines, capable of more missions.

The 185th was the first Air National Guard tanker unit to integrate with active duty forces at Manas Air Base in Kyrgyzstan, flying 288 combat sorties totaling 1451 hours while offloading a record-setting 15.8 million pounds of fuel to 621 receivers, according to the unit's website.

The unit deployed over 30% of its members in support of Operations Jump Start, Iraqi Freedom, Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom, according to the website.

Dave Dreeszen is the managing editor for the Sioux City Journal. Contact him at ddreeszen@siouxcityjournal.com or 712-293-4211