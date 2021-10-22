CHAD KRASTEL:

In November of 2019, my then 4-year-old was sexually assaulted in the bathroom of Leeds Elementary School during Beyond the Bell after-school program. After already having this same daughter lost by Beyond the Bell, it appeared to be a habitual lack of supervision. The district refused to investigate the sexual assault claiming that they were not required to because Beyond the Bell is not a school program; we argue it is. We choose to move schools in the hopes that it would make things better, but by this time, we had the Iowa Department of Education Appeal and investigations starting with the US Department of Education and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

We then began receiving retaliation. They refused to allow my wife to be the handler of our disabled daughter's service dog and blame it on their visitor’s policy and COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the district. The Paraeducator who was assigned the duties to handle the service dog failed to properly do so. The Service Dog tried to play with my daughter’s best friend resulting in the child being knocked down. They claimed he lunged at the child and knocked him down. They also claimed he was scratched and crying. However, according to the mother of the child, the school didn’t even call until the following day, and the child didn’t have any marks, nor even mentioned it to the mother.

The retaliation didn’t stop there. They then left our disabled daughter at the top of the stairs knowing of her brittle bones due to her Ultra Rare Genetic Disorder called McCune Albright Syndrome. She has a more severe version where she has bone tumors throughout her skeletal system. Had she fallen, it would likely be terminal.

The list goes on as to the extremes we had to face, and as our story got more and more attention, the more parents, teachers, and administrators past and present, told us their stories. It appears to be part of the culture and repetitive history of Sioux City Schools. To change this and help fight for those who can’t fight for themselves, I have chosen to run for the School Board of Directors.

I have been in many leadership roles surrounding construction. From Sr. Construction Manager with construction firms to the Territory Manager of Special Projects with Tesla Energy, I have both developed and led teams and projects with a variety of challenges. I have managed large budgets up to $30 Million while saving $12 Million in the process. I served in the Army and volunteered at orphanages while overseas. All of these experiences have helped me develop unique skills and abilities which would allow me to better help the district.

I love children, my family, and our country. I want to help make this school district better and safer for all children. By being better, we all can make this school district better.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0