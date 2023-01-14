We are the champions my, friends! And we will keep on fighting to the end! Yes, we will! My name... View on PetFinder
Champion
The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor faces 52 counts of voter fraud for an alleged scheme in which she fraudulently filled out absentee ballot requests and voter registration forms and cast absentee ballots on behalf of others.
The crash occurred at 12:06 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 59.
According to court documents, Brown, a friend of the girl's father, had sex with the girl in her room in the South Sioux City home on Dec. 25.
Former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman suing school district, School Board President Dan Greenwell and three other members
The Sioux City Journal is reporting that former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman is suing the district as well as School Board President Dan Greenwell and board members Jan George, Bob Michaelson and Taylor Goodvin.
The merger between Sioux City businesses Thompson and Interstate Mechanical became effective Jan. 1. The combined company is called Thompson Solutions Group. Thompson was founded in 1933. Interstate Mechanical was founded in 1912.
Former Iowa State Senator Richard Bertrand is suing members of the Sioux City Community School District due to alleged comments made calling him a thief and “dirt devil” resulting in the loss of a land development opportunity.
Sioux City Community School District receives 23 applications for superintendent position, will interview five candidates
There were 23 applicants for the Sioux City Community School District's superintendent position. Of the 23 applicants, the school board decided to move forward with interviewing five individuals and will announce the two finalists within the month.
Woudstra Meat Market, an iconic and longstanding establishment in Orange City, has undergone a significant expansion in the last couple years under new ownership. And the owners still have big things they want to get done.
Both vehicles came to rest in the east ditch. Nibbelink was pronounced dead at the scene.
Someday, Morningside University's assistant soccer coach Carlos Saenz will be able to tell his grandchildren that he once played soccer with, arguably, the best player in the world.