Championship hopes for Nebraska volleyball team on hold until spring

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball team won’t be playing matches this fall and will now have to hope the season can be played in the spring.
The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the fall sports season has been postponed. The league will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of playing in the spring.
The NCAA hasn't released a decision on Division I fall sports championships, but that may come soon considering many of the 330 Division I volleyball teams won't play in the fall. If 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall seasons, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.
The Final Four is scheduled for Dec. 17-19 in Omaha.
The Pac-12 also postponed fall sports Tuesday, meaning nine of the past 10 NCAA champions won't play in the fall. Those teams include Stanford, Penn State, Nebraska and UCLA.
This was setting up to be a big season for the Huskers, with Nebraska having a very talented and experienced team, a squad motivated by the chance to play in the NCAA Final Four in Omaha.
Nebraska has won the Big Ten title three times in its nine seasons in the league, in 2011, ’16 and ’17.
Nebraska was expected to be one of the top Big Ten title contenders, if the Huskers could close the gap on Wisconsin from last season. The Badgers beat Nebraska three times last season, twice in the regular season and once in the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska players have been back in Lincoln doing workouts together in preparation for the season since June 8, but a significant amount of uncertainty remained because the Big Ten still hadn’t provided schools with the match schedule.
Nebraska began official practice Aug. 5.
Now the Huskers will have to wait and see if the season will be played in the spring. In college men’s volleyball, the season is played in the spring, with the season beginning in January and ending in May.
Nebraska coach John Cook told the Journal Star recently that he’d be in favor of moving volleyball to the spring.
“I’d move to the spring and let football play in the fall so they’re the only sport going and bubble those guys up (as much as possible) and move everybody else to the spring,” Cook said.
“It gives us the best chance to get through a whole season, and it gives us more time to figure things out. You know we’ve been back here for eight weeks and (most) Creighton athletes still aren’t even back yet. I think they come in the first day of school. So you have such a wide disparity, and it would give everybody a chance in the fall to get their athletes properly prepared."
While Nebraska came close to reaching the Final Four in 2019, that year’s squad was viewed as a two-year team, building up to the end of the 2020 season.
That’s because Nebraska didn’t have any seniors in 2019 and would be getting a lot of big match experience for its two freshman starters, Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles, that would help them the next season.
Nebraska returns each of its starters from 2019, and in the offseason added two players who could quickly contribute: graduate transfer middle blocker Kayla Caffey and freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana.
The NCAA volleyball tournament not being played would be another financial hit for Omaha, which this year has already lost games it was scheduled to host in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and the College World Series, along with this summer's Olympic swim trails.
Omaha would likely find its way back on the Final Four calendar soon. Only the 2021 Final Four has also been awarded, with the championship scheduled to return to Columbus, Ohio, that year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!