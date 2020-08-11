Championship hopes for Nebraska volleyball team on hold until spring

Nebraska players have been back in Lincoln doing workouts together in preparation for the season since June 8, but a significant amount of uncertainty remained because the Big Ten still hadn’t provided schools with the match schedule.

Nebraska began official practice Aug. 5.

Now the Huskers will have to wait and see if the season will be played in the spring. In college men’s volleyball, the season is played in the spring, with the season beginning in January and ending in May.

Nebraska coach John Cook told the Journal Star recently that he’d be in favor of moving volleyball to the spring.

“I’d move to the spring and let football play in the fall so they’re the only sport going and bubble those guys up (as much as possible) and move everybody else to the spring,” Cook said.

“It gives us the best chance to get through a whole season, and it gives us more time to figure things out. You know we’ve been back here for eight weeks and (most) Creighton athletes still aren’t even back yet. I think they come in the first day of school. So you have such a wide disparity, and it would give everybody a chance in the fall to get their athletes properly prepared."